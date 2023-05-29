Destination Wealth Management Sells 415 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.29 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

