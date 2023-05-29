Destination Wealth Management Sells 433 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

