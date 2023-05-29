Destination Wealth Management Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,968,000 after acquiring an additional 417,920 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

