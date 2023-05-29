Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

