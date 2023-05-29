Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day moving average is $335.57.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.