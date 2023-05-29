Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.02) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Diploma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,954 ($36.74) on Wednesday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,754.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,886.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

