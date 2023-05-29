Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.7 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

