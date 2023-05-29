Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:DFN opened at C$7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$785.28 million, a PE ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$6.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.62.

Further Reading

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

