Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

