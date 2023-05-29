Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.