Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

