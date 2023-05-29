Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

