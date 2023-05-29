DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $251,374.56 in Stock

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $67.44 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

