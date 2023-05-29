Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $183.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

