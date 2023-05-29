Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.15 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $227,258.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,288,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,446.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,807 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 352,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

