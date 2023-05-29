Elastos (ELA) Price Up 69.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $40.65 million and $1.84 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

