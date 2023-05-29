Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,043 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

