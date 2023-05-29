Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 653,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.10.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 183.83% and a negative return on equity of 88.66%.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

