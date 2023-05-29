Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,497 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.51 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

