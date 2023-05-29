Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 320,671 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.