EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

