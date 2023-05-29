EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $258.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.26 and a 200-day moving average of $312.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.