Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.