Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.