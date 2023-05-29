Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.