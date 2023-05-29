FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $388.44 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

