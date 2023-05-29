Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 1,324 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.5 %

FICO stock opened at $791.62 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $794.02. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fair Isaac

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

