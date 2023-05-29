Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

