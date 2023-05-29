Financial Contrast: biote (BTMD) versus The Competition

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare biote to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 90.02 biote Competitors $282.69 million -$110.28 million -1.85

This table compares biote and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.39% -101.91% 21.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for biote and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 215 568 819 46 2.42

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.45%. Given biote’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

biote beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

