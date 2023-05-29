Financial Survey: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allego and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Driven Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Allego presently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 248.04%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.00%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Allego has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $141.10 million 1.00 -$321.11 million N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.03 billion 1.96 $43.19 million $0.22 108.05

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands 1.81% 11.33% 2.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Allego on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as provides training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the Take 5 Oil Change, IMO, CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Meineke, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 4,412 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

