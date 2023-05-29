Financial Survey: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) versus B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -11.61% -19.46% -1.65% Virtus Investment Partners 14.80% 20.17% 4.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 1.17 -$159.83 million ($5.11) -7.44 Virtus Investment Partners $886.38 million 1.60 $117.54 million $16.52 11.76

Analyst Ratings

Virtus Investment Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Virtus Investment Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

