First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.71.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.