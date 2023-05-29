First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $212.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

