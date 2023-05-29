Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

