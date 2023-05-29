FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $143.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

FMC stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

