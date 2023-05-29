George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $124.20 on Monday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.86%.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
