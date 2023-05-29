George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $124.20 on Monday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About George Weston

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.