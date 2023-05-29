GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

