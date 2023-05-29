GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Head to Head Contrast

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ozon alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $4.10 billion 0.50 -$861.17 million ($3.95) -2.38 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.54 $34.99 million $0.86 7.50

Analyst Ratings

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ozon and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.10%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -10.42% -642.17% -13.23% GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Ozon on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

(Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.