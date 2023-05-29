Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,893.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,893.33.
Several research analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Givaudan Stock Performance
GVDNY stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
