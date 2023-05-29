Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $62.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.
GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,484,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,123,261. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
