Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $62.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,484,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,123,261. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Stories

