Grove Collaborative Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (NYSE:GROV)

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 10.7 %

NYSE:GROV opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Further Reading

