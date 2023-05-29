GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

