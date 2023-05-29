H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of H World Group worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

