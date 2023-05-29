Head to Head Analysis: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.78 billion 1.27 $192.92 million $0.86 25.74

Profitability

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

This table compares Pervasip and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -12.34% N/A -21.38% PLDT 4.80% 25.79% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pervasip and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Pervasip on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

