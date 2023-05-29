Head-To-Head Comparison: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 8.28% 29.14% 9.16% Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Dividends

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $5.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Parker-Hannifin pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane NXT pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Parker-Hannifin and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 5 7 0 2.58 Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus target price of $378.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $15.86 billion 2.69 $1.32 billion $11.55 28.82 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.90 $401.10 million $6.50 8.20

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Crane NXT. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Crane NXT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products primarily in the commercial and military aerospace markets to both OEMs and to end users for spares, maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

