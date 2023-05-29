Head to Head Comparison: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) vs. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Depot and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $155.75 billion 1.89 $17.11 billion $16.41 17.84 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Home Depot and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.3% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Depot and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 12 14 0 2.54 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Depot presently has a consensus price target of $323.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%.

Summary

Home Depot beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978, and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.

