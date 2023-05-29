Head-To-Head Comparison: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $74.78 million 0.47 -$41.01 million ($1.29) -0.71 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03

Trinity Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Trinity Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -54.84% -724.07% -25.12% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Trinity Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R. Burger in June 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

