Head-To-Head Contrast: Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) versus Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Akebia Therapeutics -20.79% -235.17% -10.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Akebia Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 857.85%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.11 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Akebia Therapeutics $271.03 million 0.78 -$92.56 million ($0.31) -3.65

Alterity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

