Head-To-Head Contrast: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and MS&AD Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.35 $46.56 million $1.78 40.60 MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.47 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 3.23% 5.81% 2.38% MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.