Head-To-Head Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Black Hills 2 4 0 0 1.67

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Black Hills has a consensus target price of $67.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Black Hills.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.89 $24.75 million N/A N/A Black Hills $2.55 billion 1.58 $258.39 million $3.90 15.54

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 9.62% 8.33% 2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Hills beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The Corporate and Other segment covers certain unallocated corporate expenses. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

